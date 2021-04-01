Next Level Grill to host Easter egg hunt

SAN ANGELO, Texas - As we approach the ten-year anniversary of the Wildcat Fire, images of devastation over 160 acres are likely to come to mind. However, one resident and San Angelo Fire Department Chief Brian Dunn agree there were positive outcomes that followed.

Fire Chief Brian Dunn explains, prior to the fire, the station's vehicles weren't equipped to handle wildland fires. Instead, their trucks were only meant for paved roads with hydrant systems. The wildcat fire prompted the department to join TIFMAS, acquire vehicles that could handle these disasters, and train their men to properly take on wildfires.

Similarly, one resident believes the fire actually helped the land and continues to even ten years later.