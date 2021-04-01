Next Level Grill to host Easter egg hunt

SAN ANGELO — Next Level Grill located on College Hills is hosting an Easter egg hunt for children under the age of 12 on Saturday.

The event is free of charge and will include other activities such as face painting, an egg race, and a football throw contest.

Activities start at 1 p.m. with the big Easter egg hunt getting underway at 3:30 p.m.

