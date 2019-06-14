Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring is on Monday

Sn Angelo, TX - Every year Nexstar employees volunteer for nonprofits as part of the annual Founder's Day of Caring. News stations from across the country participate and give back to their community by helping these nonprofits with projects, or as an addition to their regular workforce. At KLST and KSAN we volunteer to help with projects at Sonrisas Trails.

"We're a therapeutic riding center for children and adults with disabilities," said Megan Kirkwood, the Program Director of Sonrisas Trails.

I spoke with Megan about what our volunteers will be doing on Monday.

"You're going to come out and build our outdoor arena for us. Basically you're going to be putting t-posts in the ground and setting panels. With those panels you're going to connect each panel together and at those connections there's a t-post and then you wire the panels to the top of that t-post and to the bottom of the t-post."

It sounds like we'll have our work cut out for us.

"Luckily we've gotten a lot of rain so it won't be too hard," said Kirkwood.

Last year our volunteers helped to build the viewing platform for the century riding trail, which involved spreading about thirty tons of decomposed granite.

"My other volunteers, you know, they're off for the summer because they work so much in the fall and the spring, and they do so much for us," said Kirkwood, "Having a big group come out and able to do one big job is huge."