SAN ANGELO, Texas — Pop some champagne and ring in 2023 at some New Year parties that are taking place in San Angelo.
NYE Masquerade
- The Martial Pints’ NYE Masquerade will have DJ Matty playing music live, specialty drinks will be made and there will be no cover to get in. This party begins at 11 a.m. on Dec. 31.
Texas-Size NYE Party with 12 MILE
- The House of FiFi Dubious will be hosting 12 MILE on December 31 as people two-step into 2023 beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale at The House of FiFi Dubious.
La Bienvedia al Ano Nuevo
- Head to the Cactus Hotel for the first annual La Bienvenida al Avo Nuevo featuring Grammy winner Ram Herrera. The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum invites people to purchase their tickets by clicking here and attending the New Year celebration.
Guided Midnight Hike
- The San Angelo State Park invites people to join them on a guided hike through portions of the Roadrunner and Strawberry Trail. Hikers will get the chance to watch the nocturnal wildlife in San Angelo, drink some hot cocoa and enjoy some smores.
- Hikers will need to meet at the playground parking lot at 11:15 p.m. on December 31. The hike will begin at 11:30 p.m. and is expected to end around 12:30 a.m. The hike is less than half a mile.
- All hikers are encouraged to bring a flashlight or headlamp, warm clothing, closed-toed shoes and water. Those 13 and older will be able to join in on this hike for $4. Those 12 and under will be admitted for free. Hikers must also use the self-pay station that is at the South Shore Gatehouse or reserve day passes online.
Party at The Penny
- Animo will be performing live during The Penny Tap House for their New Year’s Party at The Penny.
New Year’s Eve Four-Course Dinner
- Urban Salt will be serving a four-course New Year’s dinner prepared by Chef Ronnie Cajas and Chef Roger Owen.
- First Course: Black-eye pea shooter with smocked ham hock, collard greens and cornbread crumble
- Second Course: Kale caesar salad with pumpkin seed
- Third Course: 12 oz prime rib, loaded potato casserole and grilled asparagus
- Fourth Course: Rum raisin bread pudding with rum butter
- Single seating with begin at 6 p.m. on December 31. Reservations can be made by calling (325) 617-4525.
Chef’s New Year’s Eve Dinner
- The Angry Cactus will also be hosting its Chef’s New Year’s Eve Dinner with a five-course meal on December 31 beginning at 5 p.m.
- First Course: Stewed black-eye peas, collard greens, pork belly and cheddar cornbread crostini
- Second Course: Winter salad with baby spinach, candied beets, and Texas goat cheese, topped with a balsamic crizzle and spiced pecans
- Third Course: The third course will be an intermezzo. This dish will be raspberry granita and micro basil
- Entree: Those dining in will get the chance to choose from three entrees.
- Wild boar chop with broken arrow ranch, whipped sweet potato and roasted root vegetables and with a black cherry demi-glaze
- Chicken stuffed with brie, apples and cranberries served with exotic rice and vegetables
- Lobster gnocchi served with basil, asparagus and tomato with a zesty lemon-garlic cream sauce
- Fifth Course: Warm chocolate brownies, chocolate mousse, chocolate crisp and seasonal berries
- This five-course meal will be $69 per person. Reservations can be made by calling (325) 703-6999.