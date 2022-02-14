SAN ANGELO, Texas – New machines at voting locations for March 2022 Primary Elections in Tom Green County are coming with a new process.

Vona Hudson, Tom Green County Elections Administrator, says, “We have upgraded and converted our voting equipment for the paper audit trail.”

This means, while voting, voters will get an electronic code and a piece of paper. Voters must insert the paper, make their electronic choices, and then hit print. The machine will then print out which race and the name of who they voted for.

Hudson stresses, “That paper is not for them to keep. They don’t get to take it home with them. They’re actually going to scan it. That’s what’s gonna make it count.”

She continued, “So, I want everybody to kind of understand they’re gonna see a little bit new process and not to be expecting to take any piece of paper home with them.”