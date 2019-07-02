New Vietnam War book in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Texans who served in the Vietnam War are being treated to a special edition of a Vietnam War book from Governor Greg Abbott.
In a press release from the Texans Veterans Commission, they said:
AUSTIN, TX – To honor over half a million Texans who served in Vietnam, a special Texas limited edition Vietnam War 50th Commemoration book A Time to Honor: Stories of Service, Duty, and Sacrifice is available to them, compliments of Governor Greg Abbott.
In the San Angelo area, Vietnam era veterans may pick up their copy from the Texas Veterans Commission Claims office located at 4825 Grape Creek Road in San Angelo. To contact this office, call 325-655-9717.
The newly published book details heroic actions taken and sacrifices made in Vietnam, chronicles the events of the time, provides modern day reflections of veterans and pays tribute to all who served in Vietnam. Texas is home to 1.7 million veterans. Of that, a significant proportion is made up by over 500,000 men and women who served in Vietnam.
"As a veteran of the Vietnam War, I thank Governor Abbott for honoring our service and providing this book so that our duty and service to our country is not forgotten," said Eliseo "Al" Cantu, Jr., Chairman, Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) and U.S. Army retired. "I urge all Texas Vietnam veterans to seek out this special book and claim the benefits we have earned."