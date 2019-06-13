New Texas laws passed to assist victims of assult
sex trafficking and sexual assault bills
San Angelo, TX - Governor Greg Abbott signed into law multiple sexual assault and human trafficking bills. House Bill 8 is aimed to help stop rape kit backlogs. Our Emily Elisha spoke with Open Arms about how this new legislation would help victims of sexual assault in our community. Tune in tonight for the full story.
