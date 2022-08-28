SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sunset Mall is currently looking for vendors to participate in their first-ever Cactus Valley Expo presented By Grace N Grit Designs.

The mall has limited availability currently with only enough room for 10 to 15 vendors for the current location. The event will take place from October 22 through 23 and vendors are required to set up shop on October 21.

The schedule of events:

Friday, October 21: Set Up 11 am to 8 pm

Saturday, October 22: Set up 9 to 10:30 am Open for Business: 11 am to 8 pm

Sunday, October 23: Open for Business 12 to 5 pm/ Tear down 5 to 7 pm

Size Spots Available and Booth Rent:

1 Table (Meaning you will only have a table to set and display your product(s) on): $100

10×10 Booth with 1 table and chairs: $150

10×20 Booth with 1 tables and chairs: $200

Additional tables: $35

On Saturday participating vendors will be provided lunch and throughout the event will be provided snacks and beverages. Additionally, there will be fitting rooms for booths that require them.

Vendors are asked to bring all necessary equipment with them including extra tables to avoid the extra charge. Vendors are responsible for their own internet hotspot/payment collection. Most venues have wifi available, but if too many vendors connect to it, sometimes they slow down or even crash.

For more information or to sign up go here.