SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Stephens library has finally installed a new sheep over a year later after “Paige Turners” unfortunate demise in November 2021.

Late February 10, 2023 contractors at Stephens Central Library downtown installed the newest ovine addition to the Sheep Spectacular family. You can see the library’s colorful new mascot, designed and painted by San Angelo’s own Zoe Flores, at the corner of Irving and Beauregard.

The Library’s Director Jill Donegan is understandably happy to see this important milestone reached, “After more than a year of cleanup and repairs, we’re ready to unveil our new sheep, which depicts various literary references and beloved characters from works of literature. We’re excited to share her with the community and hope everyone will spend some time identifying her many layers of meaning.”

The library will officially introduce the sheep to the community early next week, time and day TBA, and will invite everyone to join them. Donegan says, “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we worked to restore the library back to its former glory and are also happy to announce that the Children’s Department should be back to normal in late February.”