SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A new retail store will be bringing “Good Stuff Cheap” will be opening in San Angelo within a few days!

Ollie’s announced it will open its doors to customers on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. at Sunset Mall in an advertisement from the store.

According to the business’s website, Ollie’s is the largest retailer of excess inventory and closeout merchandise for brand names in America. At this store, customers are said to be able to find sporting goods, flooring, hardware, books, decorations and so much more while saving up to 70% off.

The first 500 people to join the Ollie’s Army Customer Loyalty Program will receive a free tote and calendar.