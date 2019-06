New property tax rate growth cap may impact San Angelo Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - Governor Abbott recently signed Senate Bill 2, which limits the rate at which property taxes can rise throughout the state of Texas, Previously there was a cap at 8% annual growth for property tax; the new rate, is 3.5%. Citizens have long been asking for this, so the 3.5% rate growth cap is reason to celebrate.

The new law even has a provision for the event of growth beyond the newly set limits. "If the city's tax revenue does grow more than that percentage then it does require that it goes to an election of the citizens in order to keep the existing property tax rate in effect," explained Tina Dierschke, the San Angelo Finance Director.

However, the new rate growth cap may impact San Angelo and other Concho Valley communities in several less than positive ways. This owing mainly to the fact that city funding largely comes from both sales and property tax.

"So from a municipality's perspective there are not a lot of positives to this bill being implemented," said Dierschke. "If anything it limits our ability to increase our amount of property tax revenue that we do collect. The reason that we have a property tax revenue in effect, the reason that it was put into our charter, was to cover the cost of public safety."

In a community with a track record of voting against higher taxes to fund needed infrastructure and public safety expenses, and with service fees being so minor a part of the city's income, it falls to economic development to recoup the looming budget shortfalls with sales tax.

SB2 does not take effect until January 1, 2020 and therefore will not impact the current fiscal year budget. It will be felt instead in the fiscal year 2021 budget. According to city officials, this will not impact the interstate project, recently prioritized by Governor Abbott, and under the purview of TXDoT. It may impact the city's ability to engage new staff, maintain or obtain equipment, and carry out projects.

