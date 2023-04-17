SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The search to replace retiring Central High School Principal Bill Waters has ended, according to a statement issued by the San Angelo Independent School District on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Mrs. Jill Ross, Courtesy: SAISD

Mrs. Jill Ross, who has 8 years of experience as a principal at 5A and 6A schools, will officially fill the role at Central in July. Ross currently serves as the principal of Lake Belton High School in Temple, Texas.

“I have been able to see the amazing things that San Angelo Central offers students through various athletic and fine arts events, said Ross. “I have been impressed every time that I have seen them. As a frequent visitor over the past three years, I have seen the pride that members of the community have in Central. I want to continue the legacy of excellence that Mr. Waters has built in his time here.”

According to SAISD, Ross is dedicated to excellence in academics, fine arts, athletics and competitive organizations like FFA, HOSA, FCCLA and SkillsUSA. She has also served as the principal of a specialty Career and Technical Education campus.

“We are thrilled to build on the strong legacy at Central High School with the selection of Jill Ross as principal,” said SAISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff. “Mrs. Ross brings experience as a successful 6A high school principal to our district from Belton ISD.”

SAISD says Ross is a community advocate who prioritizes serving her community through volunteerism and leadership. Her husband, Claude Ross, is the Assistant State Conservationist for Field Operations at the Natural Resources Conservation Service. They have two children; Cooper, a graduate of Texas A&M University, and Addison, a senior at Texas A&M.