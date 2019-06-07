New plane and flight to DFW from Mathis Field

SAN ANGELO, TX - At 6:45 a.m. on June 7th, a new flight will take off to DFW in Dallas, from Mathis Field in San Angelo. This flight will be a daily flight added on to the schedule of departures. Not only is it a new flight time but it is also a new jet.

With over 120,000 people in and out of the Mathis Field airport a year, the demand for new and bigger flight was made. The airport is working to phase out all the older planes, Embraer 140's, and replace them with these new and bigger, Embraer 175, aircrafts. These new planes seat 75 people with 12 first class seats.

Taban Sharifi has more details.