New Penatuhkah Comanche Trail aims to preserve history, promote tourism in Concho Valley Counties and beyond

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Several counties in the Concho Valley will be part of a new designated trail preserving the history of the Penatuhkah Comanche people who called the area home.

Counties included in the proposed trail map are Coleman, Brown, Comanche, Mills, San Saba, McCulloch, Concho, Menard, Mason, and Gillespie. However, the trail will extend beyond those counties into other parts of Texas.

The trail will feature authentic Penatuhkah campsites that have been discovered by researchers and private land owners. These campgrounds will be documented and restored.

Though the trail is in the beginning stages, Lori Dodd, Executive Director for the Texas Midwest Community Network (TMCN) says they are thrilled to be involved.

Courtesy of Texas Midwest Community Network

“The Texas Midwest Community Network is helping with marketing and promotion and support,” Dodd said.

On the official website for the Penatuhkah Comanche Trails Partnership, participating entities are listed and the project is outlined.

The Penatuhkah Comanche Trails Partnership is a coalition of Chambers of Commerce, Visitors Bureaus, historical non-profits, the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma, and private landowners in the area. This Central Texas association plans to develop a landscape conservation plan to protect and interpret the traditional lands and resources of the Penatuhkah Band of the Comanche people as well as promote heritage tourism in the region. The Penatuhkah Comanche Trails Partnership encompasses approximately 15,000 square miles in the heart of Texas. This area coincides with the homeland of the Penatuhkah band of the Comanche Nation from about 1750 to 1875. The views, ecology, heritage, and history of this area sacred to the southern Comanche lend it tremendous potential to provide tourism opportunities for Texans seeking to learn of the extent of the great Comanche Empire.

Dodd also addressed the importance of preserving small towns and their unique history and attributes:

