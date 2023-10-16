SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A new local coffee drive-thru, 7 Brew, is celebrating its official opening with a free swag day and several days where visitors can receive a free coffee.

There are two 7 Brew openings in San Angelo, one located at 1480 Knickerbocker and the other located at 402 N Bryant Blvd.

Swag Day will only be available at the Knickerbocker location on Saturday, October 21 with the purchase of a large drink (one 7 Brew t-shirt per present customer while supplies last.) between 5:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.

When to go for a free small coffee (Only available at Knickerbocker location)

Monday, October 16: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 17: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, October 18: 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Thursday, October 19: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, October 20: 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Additionally, one lucky San Angoloan has an opportunity to win free 7 Brew coffee for a year, here.

7 Brews seven original drinks include the blondie, brunette, cinnamon roll, german chocolate, smooth 7, white chocolate mocha and the triple 7.

The Bryant location is set to open in November.