SAN ANGELO, Texas – Those living around Goodfellow Airforce Base might have noticed a new Little Caesars Pizza being built on the 1500 block of Bell Street.

According to the City of San Angelo, the new business is nearing the end of construction but has yet to receive a Certificate of Occupancy from the city.

The cost of the new business and building was set at $419,500.

This third Little Caesar’s Pizza location will be able to provide those living on the east side of San Angelo with their famous hot and ready pizza and crazy breadsticks.