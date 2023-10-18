SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo Parks and Recreation Department has invited the community to the official reveal of the new dog park pavilion.

The event will include a dedication and will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the park located at 3215 Millbrook Drive.

The pavilion was made possible by a private donation to the San Angelo Area Foundation and was constructed by City Parks crews.

The city also reminded drivers of the construction on College Hills Boulevard and recommended using Millbrook Drive, eastbound, as the preferred route.

For more information or inquiries, please contact Parks & Recreation Director Carl White at carl.white@cosatx.us or 325-657-4279.