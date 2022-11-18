SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced the closure of a portion of College Hills Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 21.

According to a release, the section of College Hills Boulevard south of the Oxford and College Hills Boulevard intersection will be closed on Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. This closure is for utility work.

Portions of College Hills from Millbrook Drive to Vista Del Arroyo Drive are also closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. This closure began on Monday, Nov. 14th and will continue to be closed until Dec. 19 according to the City of San Angelo.

