SAN ANGELO, Texas — Velocity Tire is excited to introduce Bl”ewe”y to San Angelo on Monday, August 1, 12:00 p.m. at 506 San Jacinto Street. The public is invited to celebrate a new sheep of the flock! Light appetizers & refreshments will be provided for attendees.

Ashley Perales the sheep artist, and owner of Pop of Color, painted the sheep to present the honorary Texas flag along with a beautiful array of Texas Bluebonnets and Wildflowers. “Texas is our home, and we take pride in adding to the beauty and heritage of San Angelo,” states Devin Roberson of Velocity Tire.

Velocity Tire is a new locally owned business in San Angelo with new locations underway in Georgetown, Texas. The Velocity Tire team proudly provides the very best tire services and is dedicated to giving customers professional service and superior results. Velocity Tire carries a large selection of tires and offers extensive services to help with all of your tires needs whether it be installation, repair, balancing, rotation, or the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Velocity Tire also offers easy financing and also accepts the Synchrony Bank Car Care credit card. Stop by and see them today!

Velocity Tire is located at 506 San Jacinto St, on the corner of San Jacinto and South Bryant.

Open Monday-Friday, 7:30am-5:30pm; Saturdays, 8am-4pm; and Sundays, 1pm-4pm.