Photograph courtesy of the Junction Volunteer Fire Department and Kimble Rural Fire Department.

KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – According to the Texas A & M Forest Services, the Nethery Road Fire that was an estimated 3,262 acres has been 100% contained as of July 20th.

The Nethery Road Fire began Sunday, July 10th at an estimated 300 acres in southwest Kimble County after a lightning strike.

The blaze grew from 2,000 acres on Tuesday, July 12th to 3,500 acres the following day.

The Junction Volunteer Fire Department and Kimble Rural Department say units from Mountain Home, Kimble, Ingram, Rocksprings, and Center Point also have helped fight the blaze with the assistance of the Texas A & M Forest Services.

