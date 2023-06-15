SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas Parks and Wildlife Inland Fisheries Division, in partnership with the City of San Angelo, has made the Concho River home to one of the 18 sites in the neighborhood fishing program.

San Angelo District Fisheries Supervisor, Lynn Wright says, “The neighborhood fishing program is a special program we have with Texas Parks and Wildlife where we stock catfish every two weeks from April through October to provide a high-quality fishing area and these sites are located in urban areas and large cities and so there’s only eighteen of these sites in the whole state of Texas.”

The fish stocked into the Concho River is from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Hatchery near Possum Kingdom Lake. The hatchery spawns the fish to 12 inches in length before allowing them to be stocked, making the size of the fish catchable from the moment they enter the water.

A few days before transport, Texas Parks and Wildlife stops feeding the fish because they could get sick during the moving process. Once they are placed in the Concho River they start looking for food which is a great time to have fishing lines cast because the catfish are ready to bite.

Wright also says the neighborhood fishing program provides a great opportunity to teach the younger generation how to fish. He states, “If you’re under the age of 17 you do not need a fishing license so this is a great place to introduce someone to fishing to bring family to come fish. If you’re a parent and you want to bring your kid fishing you don’t have to worry about getting a fishing license for the kids.”

Every two weeks Texas Parks and Wildlife shows up on the Concho River across from the Bosque in San Angelo to inhabit the waters with fish. To learn more about the neighborhood fishing program and other fishing opportunities, visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/programs/neighborhood-fishin/