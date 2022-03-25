CHRISTOVAL, Texas – Grab your dancing partner and head out to Cooper’s BBQ for San Angelo Schools Foundation annual Bid and Boogie fundraiser Friday, March 25th starting at 7 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of games, dancing and music by the 80s cover band The Spazmatics, dinner, and a live auction.

Proceeds will be going to the educators and students at San Angelo schools to help fund innovative academic opportunities in two different ways. Funds will either give the teachers opportunities to receive grants to help in the classroom for special projects like STEM or provide percussion instruments for special needs students. Funds will also be used for scholarships for SAISD students.

Doors at Cooper’s BBQ, located at 20809 Hwy 277 South in Christoval, open at 6:30 p.m., dinner will be served at 7 p.m. and the band will play at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be $30 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased at the door, on Stubwire, or through the San Angelo Schools Foundation website.

The San Angelo Schools Foundation was founded in 1898 to help support both students and teachers at SAISD. With this program, new education opportunities are being given to both current and future SAISD students.