SAN ANGELO, Texas – May 29, 2019, is National Senior Health and Fitness Day, and the health of senior citizens in our community is being looked after.

According to a study from the University of British Columbia, seniors stick to fitness routines when they work out together.

“The seniors that do have an exercise program or regimen, they do seem to be more socially active, more physically fit, they continue with their living, their independence a little bit longer than the person that does not exercise or that has some time of a program,” claimed Cisco Garcia, who is the Director of Rehab and Physical Therapy Assistant at Baptist Retirement Community.

However, this might be hard to do at the moment, since the Baptist Retirement Community is going through an 8-million-dollar renovation.

Although, their physical therapy gym has been re-located to Sagecrest Alzheimer’s Care Center, there is currently no gym for any else who is trying to stay fit.

“We’ve gonna have some new equipment but what we’re really gonna try and do is a surface renovation to the overall gym and make it more visually appealing,” explained Michelle Wendt, who is the Senior Independent Living Sales Coordinator at Baptist Retirement Community.

The good news is, their independent living and assisted living facilities still all host weekly fitness classes to get their seniors up and moving, since physical exercise is beneficial to their livelihood.

“We have weekly classes, we have Tai Chi classes, Senior Fitness classes and we just want all of our seniors to know that it’s really important to take care of yourself and to do everything you can do be involved and to keep active and keep moving,” stated Wendt.

It’s important to note the benefits of working out at their age.

“Mentally they stay stronger, socially they stay stronger, cardiovascular wise seems to be beneficial as well, they maintain some flexibility and mobility, they keep as much independence as able as their body allows,” expressed Garcia.