SAN ANGELO, Texas – The National Prayer Breakfast of San Angelo, originally scheduled for February 3rd, has been postponed to February 10th. This is 27th annual event with the purpose of joining together with cities all across the United States to pray for wisdom and guidance for our leaders at all levels of government.

The event begins at 6:00 a.m. at the McNeese Convention Center with continental breakfast catered by McGowan’s which is included in the ticket price. As people arrive, they are entertained by the Lincoln Middle School Mariachi Band.

The program begins at 6:30 a.m. with the presentation of colors, national anthem, and pledge of allegiance, followed by welcome and special music.

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Tony Evans, senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, Dallas, TX, who will deliver an inspiring message for our community.

Dr. Evans is one of the country’s most respected leaders in evangelical circles. He is a pastor, best-selling author and frequent speaker at Bible conferences and seminars throughout the nation.

Dr. Evans also serves as president of The Urban Alternative, a national ministry that seeks to restore hope and transform lives through the proclamation and application of the Word of God. His daily radio broadcast, The Alternative with Dr. Tony Evans, can be heard on nearly 1,000 radio outlets throughout the United States and in more than 130 countries.

We want everyone who is interested to have the opportunity to hear Dr. Evans speak encouragement and wisdom on Feb. 10. Tickets are $5 per person, available at the door.

FMI, call Lori Francks, (325) 234-0375.