SAN ANGELO, Texas – The month of July is dedicated to enjoying the great outdoors, some fresh food and the company of those you go with.

Load up the kids, pack the picnic basket and a blanket for a perfect picnic in the fresh air at some of the best picnic spots in San Angelo!

San Angelo State Park

Pack up for some time at near the water or hike to your favorite spot for a picnic at the San Angelo State Park. Gates are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Unidad Park

Grab the kids for a fun day at the newly re-opened Unidad Park located on Vista Del Arroyo Drive. have some fun at the park and eat under the shade of a tree or the canopy!

The Entrance to Karen Stribling’s Unidad Park in San Angelo.

Kids Kingdom

A picnic by the Concho River and a playground is the perfect way to spend a weekend evening out with the family! Kids Kingdom is on West River Drive near downtown San Angelo.

International Waterlilly Collection

Head out for a picnic date with your significant other at the International Waterlilly Collection on Park Street in San Angelo. Enjoy some gorgeous lilies from around the world while spending time with the one you love.

Lillies at the International Waterlilly Collection.

Bart DeWitt Park

Enjoy some gorgeous art and the scenery that downtown San Angelo holds with a picnic on the Concho River at 330 S. Irving.

The Bosque

Those that have a picnic at Bart DeWitt Park can also swing by The Bosque, located at 330 S. Irving The Bosque is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The miniature golf and game business is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Courtesy: The City of San Angelo

Mary E. Lee Park

Mary E. Lee Park is the perfect place for a picnic while enjoying the sunset on a beach over Lake Nasworthy. Soaking in the fresh air and cooling off in the water is a great way to relax and have fun while having a picnic.