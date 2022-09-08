SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is hosting National Night Out.

National Night Out is an annual event designed to strengthen community and law enforcement relationships. this event is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the San Angelo Police Department.

This event is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

There will be games and information booths that are sponsored by local businesses, vehicle displays from SAPD/SAFD/Shannon Air Med, door prizes and more.

San Angelos National Night Out will be on October 4 from 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM located at 1919 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo TX.

Wall Brethern Church is also hosting National Night Out and the event will take place on October 4, from 4:30 PM – 7:30PM located at 7921 Loop 570, Wall, TX 76957.