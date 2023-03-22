SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts has announced that it, in partnership with the Concho Clay Studio, will host a Family Clay Day inside the Fort Concho’s Quartermaster Building on Saturday, April 8.

The event, which will be free and open to the public, will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will explore the museum’s current exhibit, titled “Take a Closer Look: Orna Feinstein and McKay Otto”. Activities taking place during the day will include:

Ceramic Stacked Shape Sculptures based on Orna Fienstein’s Artwork.

Abstract Watercolors based on Mckay Otto’s Artwork.

Explore the gallery with an Elements of Art seek-and-find game.

Take home Art Kits to-go for extra art activities to try out at home.

The exhibit will be remain on display until Sunday, May 21st following this daily schedule:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

With the anticipation of the event, the Fort Concho Quartermaster Building will open an hour earlier at 10 a.m. on April 8. You can register for admission and activites at Eventbrite.com.