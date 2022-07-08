SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Municipal Court has set a July 22 deadline to resolve outstanding warrants as announced on the city’s Facebook page.

According to the city website, the court has generated a list of individuals who have outstanding warrants that must be resolved prior to to the 4:30 p.m. deadline in order for their name to not appear on the warrant list which will subject the individual to be arrested “at anytime, place of environment, or home.”

To resolve a warrant, it is required to appear in person at the Municipal Court located at 110 S. Emerick St. Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Click here for more information