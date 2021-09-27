UPDATE: (5:45 p.m.) – According to San Angelo Police, officers responded to a multiple vehicle collision where an unknown white SUV or pickup struck a maroon Chevy Malibu, who was traveling eastbound on Sherwood Way. The result of the initial collision caused the maroon Chevy Malibu to strike a SUV.

The driver of the maroon Chevy Malibu was transported to Shannon Medical Center for non-incapacitating injuries.

The San Angelo Police Department is working with businesses on Campus Drive to help identify the white SUV that fled the scene.

(original story) SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department responded to a multiple vehicle collision at Campus Drive and Sherwood Way, Monday afternoon.

San Angelo Police originally issued a Nixle alert earlier stating to avoid the area of Campus and Sherwood.

An updated Nixle alert from the San Angelo Police Department says the area has been reopened.

We will have more information as it becomes available.