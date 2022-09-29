SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is sharing tips on how to keep firearms safe from thieves after multiple firearms have been stolen during vehicle burglaries.

“Although most gun owners are responsible, the decision to leave a gun in your vehicle can have major consequences, ” said SAPD

Stolen firearms are often sold and traded for illegal substances and used in robberies or other violent crimes according to SAPD and so it is important to know how to properly store them.

Removing firearms from vehicles entirely or securing them safely in a trunk or lock box can help prevent them from ending up in the wrong hands.

Tips to prevent Vehicle Burglaries: Lock it, take it, hide it

Lock your vehicle and take your keys, key fobs, and garage door openers with you.

Take purses, wallets, and any other property of value, including firearms, out of the vehicle.

If you are unable to take valuable items with you, hide the items out of sight in the trunk or other secure areas of the vehicle.

If you believe that your vehicle has been burglarized, do not touch anything and call the San Angelo Police Department at 325-657-4315.