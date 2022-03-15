MILES, Texas — At least three volunteer fire departments have responded to a wildfire burning near Miles Tuesday afternoon, March 15, 2022.

Concho Valley Homepage Staff on the scene are reporting that the Miles Volunteer Fire Department, Rowena Volunteer Fire Department, and Ballinger Volunteer Fire Department are battling a wildfire that is burning approximately 3 miles northeast of Miles.

The wildfire’s size and the current level of containment are not yet known and it is not known whether the Forest Service will be assisting with containment.

Nearby, the Crews Gap Fire on the border of Runnels and Coleman Counties near Highway 153 is reported as being 70% contained by the Texas A&M Forest Service.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.