SAN ANGELO, Texas — Multiple area volunteer fire departments are responding to a large grass fire on the outskirts of San Angelo this afternoon.

Crews from the Wall Volunteer Fire Department and Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a property near Grand Canal Road and Country Club Road shortly before 3:00 this afternoon, February 19, 2022.

According to deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started as a trash fire that spread into a grass fire.

Deputies say it may take hours for firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

Smoke from the flames could be seen from as far away as the Foster Communications Coliseum.