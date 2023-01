SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out multiple alerts on the morning of January 24, 2023, regarding motor vehicle accidents.

The first Nixle alert was at 7:38 a.m. asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Knickerbocker Rd and Valleyview Blvd.

The next alert at 7:53 a.m. asked drivers to avoid Loop 306 and Houston Harte because multiple accidents on the route have backed up traffic.