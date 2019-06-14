Move over, Austin! San Angelo has just been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Governor

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that San Angelo, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office. The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business economic development in Texas cities and communities.

Brendon Anthony, director of the Texas Music Office within the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development Division, will officially present the Music Friendly Community designation in San Angelo to Mayor Brenda Gunter on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

“With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry created more than 209,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State last year and generated $23.4 billion in economic activity,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing local music industry growth, and I am proud of all that the Texas Music Office has accomplished in helping communities like San Angelo grow their local economy.”

“San Angelo had always been blessed with a love of music and talented musicians. Being designated as a Music Friendly city is an honor and an opportunity,” said Mayor Gunter. “San Angelo is a city that celebrates musical talent and supports the incredible talent at our many venues that open their doors to showcase the creative musical entertainment.”

San Angelo joins other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation from the Texas Music Office, including Conroe, Stephenville, Lindale, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Denton.

San Angelo Music Friendly Community Certification Presentation

Thursday, June 27, 2019

7-9 pm

The House of FiFi DuBois

123 S Chadbourne St

San Angelo, TX 76903