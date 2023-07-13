SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On July 12 a motorcyclist traveling on Highway 87 near Grape Creek was thrown after a collision with a utility truck.

Preliminary investigation indicates a utility truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 87 in the outside lane. The motorcyclist was also traveling southbound on U.S. 87, in the inside lane, behind the Utility Truck. To avoid a crash, the driver of the Utility Truck swerved into the inside lane, in front of the motorcycle operator causing the motorcycle to hit the Utility Truck. The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No citations have been issued at this time.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reminds motorists to always check their surroundings and use their turn signals before changing lanes or turning. Motorcyclists are encouraged to always wear a helmet and proper protective gear when riding.