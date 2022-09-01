SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo motorcycle rider was hospitalized following a crash on Sherwood Way and Sunset Drive on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Police say the driver of a Lincoln Towncar on Sherwood Way was attempting to make a left turn into a southbound lane on Sunset Drive when an oncoming motorcycle traveling north on Sunset Drive collided with the rear portion of the car.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was transported by ambulance to Shannon Medical Center with unknown injuries. The crash is currently under investigation and no citations have been issued.

Eastbound lanes of Sherwood Way and most lanes of Sunset Drive have been blocked off while police investigate.