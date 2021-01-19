Motorcyclist badly injured following morning wreck on Avenue N

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Press Conference

Courtesy of San Angelo Police Department:

San Angelo, Texas (January 19)- Just after 12:00 a.m. this morning, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of West Avenue N for the report of a major motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and passenger car.

Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old male motorcyclist suffering from incapacitating injuries. The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The two occupants of the passenger car were treated for non-incapacitating injuries at a nearby hospital before being released.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Avenue N at a high rate of speed before he rear-ended a 2006 Ford Mustang. Investigators believe he is the same motorcyclist who fled from a patrol officer’s attempted traffic stop just minutes before the collision occurred.

The motorcyclist was issued citations for failure to control speed and no Class M driver’s license. Additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.