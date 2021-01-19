Motorcyclist badly injured following morning wreck on Avenue N

Courtesy of San Angelo Police Department:

San Angelo, Texas (January 19)- Just after 12:00 a.m. this morning, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of West Avenue N for the report of a major motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and passenger car.

Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old male motorcyclist suffering from incapacitating injuries. The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The two occupants of the passenger car were treated for non-incapacitating injuries at a nearby hospital before being released.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Avenue N at a high rate of speed before he rear-ended a 2006 Ford Mustang. Investigators believe he is the same motorcyclist who fled from a patrol officer’s attempted traffic stop just minutes before the collision occurred.

The motorcyclist was issued citations for failure to control speed and no Class M driver’s license. Additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.