SAN ANGELO, Texas- According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, more children have come forward in the investigation into James Needham, a former youth coordinator for a local religious outreach organization.

Investigators say coming forward is difficult but can be very beneficial to the active case.

“It takes a strong person to be able to come forward and those that are unable to do so would probably greatly appreciate the ones that are strong enough to be able to tell their story,” said Lt. William Fiveash, with the Criminal Investigations Unit.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging parents to look through their child’s social media and text messages. They say to look for any evidence of enticement coming from 28-year-old Needham.

Sheriff Nick Hanna with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, tells us that open conversation at home is important. It could keep situations like this from happening.

“I think it’s good to have those conversations with your kids and an open dialogue where they can trust you and share information with you. I think the home is still the best defense for things like this,” said Sheriff Hanna.

In a statement, leaders from the House of Faith say “Our highest priority is the safety and care for our children, youth, and families. We will continue to pursue safety in every part of our ministry and review procedures to determine if anything should be added to them.”

Sheriff Hanna adds that the staff at House of Faith has been helpful in the investigation.

“They’ve been very cooperative and I recognize them as a valued community member. We appreciate their cooperation because we know this puts them in a very delicate situation,” said Sheriff Hanna.

Anyone who believes that their child may be a victim of Needham can contact the criminal investigation division at (325) 655-8111.