SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo’s Martin Luther King Jr. Association held its official Martin Luther King Jr. Day service on Monday afternoon, January 15, 2024. The celebration was held at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

The program for the service included speakers talking about the life and legacy of Dr. King, along with history lessons about the civil rights movement. There was also music throughout the ceremony.

“It means, for different people, different things. For those of us who are a lot older and were alive and engaged in what happened, it’s a very significant recalling of how far we’ve come,” said MLK Association Board member Craig Meyers. “For others, it’s a reminder of, if they’re younger, of the way things used to be. And as we complain about how bad things are, understand how blessed we are to be where we are right now.”

The MLK Association also accepted donations for the MLK Association Scholarship Fund.