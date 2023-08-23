SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Martin Luther King Jr. Association has partnered with the City Hall of San Angelo to host a celebration honoring the March On Washington for Jobs and Freedom event where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, also known as the March on Washington or The Great March on Washington, occurred on Aug. 28, 1963, at Washington, D.C. There, iconic civil rights activists such as Roy Wilkins, John Lewis and Asa Philip Randolph marched to the Lincoln Memorial and address a crowd numbering in the hundreds of thousands to advocate for the civil and economic rights of African Americans.

The last speaker of the March on Washington was Martin Luther King Jr., and it was then that he delivered his influential “I Have A Dream Speech.” The March on Washington was attributed to the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and seen as a hallmark moment in American cultural reformation.

A promotional image for the event. Image courtesy of the Tom Green County Library System.

Now, almost 60 years later, The Martin Luther King Jr. Association and City Hall of San Angelo are seeking to commemorate the values of freedom and unity expressed during the march right here in San Angelo.

The celebration will start at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 in front of San Angelo City Hall and feature music played during the March on Washington. Excerpts from the speeches of Dr. King, Roy Wilkins and John Lewis will also be available for attendees to listen to.