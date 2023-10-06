SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A crash between two cars in the evening of Friday, Oct. 6, saw the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and West 19th Street close for hours.

The location where the collision occurred at, indicated by the red marker. Image courtesy of Google.

The accident happened at around 7:40 p.m. According to a San Angelo Police Department officer at the scene, the driver of a Dodge SUV traveling southbound on MLK Drive disregarded a red light, striking the driver of a white Ford truck traveling eastbound on West 19th Street.

The Ford was towing a trailer filled with tires at the time of the incident.

A citation was issued to the driver of the Dodge. There were no serious injuries reported.