SAN ANGELO, Texas- Screams will be heard from the Cardenas household this Halloween!

“It could be the last day on earth, if it’s Halloween I’m setting up,” said Danny Cardenas, also known as Mister Halloween. “We’ve been doing this now for about 3 years and were just trying to keep the spirit alive.”

This year’s theme is ‘Hey Jack, Chucky is back! It features multiple 80’s horror characters in the classic shape of Chucky among other spooky creatures but making this happen isn’t a solo project. A full team of friends and family have gotten up early to make this happen for the local families.

“We’ve been planning it for a month already. I even requested off from work so we could set up the haunt and scare people, said helper, Eucebia Dominguez.

They hope to see many trick-or-treaters and their families on Halloween night as they have plenty of tricks and treats to give out! Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. You can visit Mister Halloween’s Facebook page for the full address and extra details.