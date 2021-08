SAN ANGELO, Texas — A teen who went missing on Thursday night, August 5, 2021 has been located and is safe according to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department.

Police say Lydelix Marti-De Jesus was last seen leaving What Da Pho at 9:20 PM on Thursday in a dark blue sedan, prompting the San Angelo Police Department to begin a search for her that lasted nearly 48 hours.