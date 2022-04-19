SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Comanche Police Department needs your help in locating 15-year-old Regan Rivera who went missing from her home in Comanche on April 18th at around 5:30 PM. She was last seen in her garage wearing jean shorts. The type of shirt is unknown. Regan is described to be 5 feet 6 inches tall, with long brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 125 pounds. A distinct feature is a scar on her left eyebrow as well as multiple smaller scars around her face .

She could have possibly met up with a male individual with the Snapchat name of “El Nino” whose real name is either Jordan or Tony from San Angelo, Texas. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Regan Rivera, please notify your local law enforcement agency as well as the Comanche City Police Department at (325-356-3074).