SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Marfa Police Department is currently looking for a missing woman with ties to San Angelo.

Eli Ray Luna is 49 years old and was last seen in Marfa, Texas. Luna is 5’1, 117 pounds, has several tattoos, and was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black leggings and white shoes.

Eli Ray Luna Missing poster CC Marfa PD

If anyone has seen Eli or knows her whereabouts, please contact the Marfa Police Department at 432-729-1841.