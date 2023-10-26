SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Fans left disappointed that Kevin Gates’ tour has temporarily skipped San Angelo might still be able to get their music fix through Morgan Myles’ next performance.

Gates, a rapper from Louisiana known for producing critically acclaimed songs such as “I Don’t Get Tired” and “I’m Him,” was scheduled to perform at San Angelo’s Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial River Stage Amphitheater on Friday, Oct. 27, as part of his “Only the Generals” tour. However, a recent social media post made by talent studio Din Productions confirmed that the concert has been postponed “due to bad weather and potentially unsafe weather conditions.”

The concert will now be held on March 24, 2024, with Din Productions stating that tickets originally purchased for Friday’s show will still be honored. Some fans are still upset, though, with many citing that the event was advertised as being outdoors “rain or shine” on printed tickets and the concert’s StubWire page.

Despite the sudden cancellation, another popular singer will be in town on Friday: Myles. Myles is a country singer known nationwide for her performance on NBC’s “The Voice,” a star-studded game show that pits singers from across the U.S. against each other, all the while celebrity coaches mentor them in the hopes that a member of their crew will become the next big superstar.

Myles took her shot at the spotlight during the show’s 22nd season, with music icons John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton watching her grow to stardom. Myles climbed her way to a third-place finish, securing with it a national popularity that has launched her musical career to new heights.

Myles will be making her way to the Hangout Live at Riverside Golf Course, located at 3301 Riverside Golf Club Rd. For those who are looking to buy tickets, visit The Hangout’s website.