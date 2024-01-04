SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — If your flightless bird has taken flight from your property, the City of San Angelo may be looking for you.

The City posted an unusual announcement to its Facebook account at 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4: It had come into the possession of an emu, and it was looking for the bird’s owner.

The emu in question. Image courtesy of the City of San Angelo.

According to the City, the emu was originally found on Jan. 3 at 2600 Armstrong St.

The City is asking the emu’s owner to contact the San Angelo Animal Shelter at 325-657-4224 or visit the location at 3142 U.S. Highway 67 North. Any unclaimed livestock will be available for adoption for 14 days through Animal Services (emu omelets, anyone?).