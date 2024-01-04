SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — If your flightless bird has taken flight from your property, the City of San Angelo may be looking for you.
The City posted an unusual announcement to its Facebook account at 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4: It had come into the possession of an emu, and it was looking for the bird’s owner.
According to the City, the emu was originally found on Jan. 3 at 2600 Armstrong St.
The City is asking the emu’s owner to contact the San Angelo Animal Shelter at 325-657-4224 or visit the location at 3142 U.S. Highway 67 North. Any unclaimed livestock will be available for adoption for 14 days through Animal Services (emu omelets, anyone?).