SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Are you missing a goat that may have made some baaad decisions recently by escaping? The City Animal Shelter may have it in custody!

According to COSA the goat was found in the unit block of Terrace Dr. If he is yours, or you know whose it might be, please contact Animal Services at 325-657-4224 or visit the Animal Shelter at 3142 U.S. Highway 67 North open Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.