SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — New information regarding the major vehicle rollover on Houston Harte on February 27, 2023, has emerged.

According to the San Angelo Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300blk of East Houston Harte for a single-vehicle rollover accident. When officers arrived on scene they found an extended cab Ford Ranger pick-up had rolled over into the median and struck the guard wire.

Further investigation found that the vehicle’s occupants were an adult male in the driver’s seat, an adult female in the passenger seat, and two young children (Possibly aged 10 and 6 years of age) located behind the front driver and passenger.

Officers observed that both children had been ejected from the vehicle and that the adult female passenger was also partially ejected. The driver of the vehicle was able to speak with officers and said he lost control after a tire had blown out on his vehicle.

Multiple civilian bystanders assisted with providing first aid to the injured children as well as the female passenger prior to SAFD Medics arriving on scene. All 4 occupants of the vehicle were transported to Shannon Medical Center via the SAFD for medical treatment.

It was discovered that there was no child safety seat present for the younger child and it is unknown if either of the children or the adult female were properly restrained with safety belts.

It is unknown if any citations/charges are being issued/filed at this time as the investigation is still ongoing. This accident is being investigated by SAPD’s Motors Division and all of the occupants were listed to have non-life-threatening injuries.