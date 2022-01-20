MILES, Texas – Miles Independent School District announced on Thursday, January 20, 2022, that the district will receive an $18,000 Health Services grant from TEA for medical-grade “H13 TRUE HEPA” Air Purifiers.

In a post to their website addressing parents and families of students, Miles ISD shared, “The money will be utilized to install HEPA air purifiers in every classroom throughout the district. Air purifiers are scientifically proven to filter 99.99% of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns.”

Eight schools and school districts temporarily canceled classes last week due to a rise in coronavirus cases. Some include Brady ISD, Christoval ISD, Reagan County ISD, Schleicher County ISD, TLCA, Water Valley ISD, Lohn ISD, and Howard College.

Miles ISD Superintendent, Clint Askins says that equals a total of 65 purifiers in classrooms, offices, and locker rooms. These devices will be fully funded by the grant.

The district shares that its goal is to be as proactive as possible in making classrooms safe for students, staff, and the community.

In response to the question, ‘Can this be beneficial in preventing school closures due to increased positive covid-19 cases?’ Askins replies, “We are not 100% positive when it comes to COVID but we know that it can’t hurt.”

He continued, “Our goal is to do everything we can do by, following protocols; sanitizing and social distancing to keep our kids in school while maintaining a safe environment. My staff and I believe this will be one more strategy to help with safety and keep our kids learning. By all means, if it helps our staff and students with seasonal allergies due to the local cotton gins during ginning season, it is worth it!”

According to the school district’s announcement, the devices are Energy Star Certified with zero harmful byproducts. They are also considered to be quiet, between 30db and 60 db for no learning disruption.

The grant process for this took over two months to completed and meet all criteria. Superintendent Askins says the district is hoping to have the purifiers installed within the next week or so.