SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Miles Police Department has released information regarding a potential threat of an active attack on MISD schools.

The Miles Police Department, Runnels County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and other law enforcement personnel are present in the area of Miles ISD today September 22, 2022.

Miles ISD is working in cooperation with Miles Police and other law enforcement agencies while implementing security protocols to provide maximum safety and security for students, faculty, and staff.

No attack has currently occurred at Miles ISD, and parents remain informed through established notification methods.

Clint Askins, Miles ISD Superintendent said, “We take every rumored threat serious and so what we have done is contacted our local police chief, Runnels Count Sherriff, DPS, and our local guardians and have put them on alert and we are teaming with them to ensure the safety of our students.”

When asked where the rumors came from Askins said he was currently unaware of their origin with the exception of the initial report that was made. Class has continued like normal at MISD with the additional safety protocols and additional law enforcement presence.